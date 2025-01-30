Saskatchewan report calls for more services to combat intimate partner violence

-CP-The Saskatchewan government is being urged to increase services for victims of intimate partner violence and to make the topic of healthy relationships a mandatory part of the school curriculum. They are among the recommendations in the Domestic Violence Death Review released Thursday — the second report of its kind from the Saskatchewan government since 2016. The report, compiled by people from different provincial ministries, reviewed 31 deaths that occurred between 2015 and 2020. It says many victims reached out for support before their deaths but faced barriers in receiving adequate help. “Tragically, family members noted that each of their loved ones had reached out to law enforcement, shelters, or other support services prior to their death. Their loved ones sought out the safety they needed, however, they did not…
