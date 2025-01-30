Police issue warning fraudsters are posing as police to scam banking information

OTTAWA, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public fraudsters are using the OPP’s non-emergency telephone number in an attempt to legitimize fraudulent bank investigator scams. The scams see victims being misled into believing they must help catch a dishonest bank employee or resolve suspicious transactions by providing personal information or transferring funds. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) are also warning about ongoing phishing schemes where those behind the scams claim to represent the RCMP. The OPP has seen an increase in the spoofing of business, government and law enforcement telephone numbers, email addresses and websites. How the schemes work Individuals engaged in these fraudulent activities often impersonate financial institutions, claiming that unauthorized transactions have occurred on your account or…



