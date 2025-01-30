National News
Father convicted of manslaughter in killing of Métis hunters denied full parole

January 30, 2025 36 views

By Aaron Sousa -CP-An Alberta father convicted of manslaughter for aiding his son in the 2020 killings of two Métis hunters has been denied full parole. A trial heard that in March 2020, Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony confronted Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom, shot them and left them on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta. Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter, while his father was convicted of manslaughter. The Parole Board of Canada says the elder Bilodeau showed a “profound lack of judgment” on the day of the killings and made poor decisions based on unfounded assumptions. The board says he has shown good behaviour while on day parole, but to grant him full parole as he requested would be premature. Bilodeau is…

