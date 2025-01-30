National News
New report focuses on how to achieve Indigenous sovereignty and shared prosperity

January 30, 2025 49 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter (ANNews) – A new report says Canada can advance Indigenous sovereignty by fostering respectful nation-to-nation relationships rooted in co-existence and non-interference, and giving Indigenous laws equal weight to Canadian law. The report, Honouring Indigenous sovereignty towards a future of collective prosperity, is the fifth and final edition of international consultancy firm Deloitte’s series that asked Indigenous youth leaders for their perspectives on various aspects of reconciliation beginning in 2022. The Indigenous youth leaders interviewed for this edition identified four priorities, which the report is divided into: Indigenous Peoples and Land, Self-Governance, Nationhood, and Truth-telling and Learning. Byron Jackson, the former CEO of Piikani Nation in Treaty 7, is Deloitte Canada’s director of nation building services. He told Alberta Native News that while there…

