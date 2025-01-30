Escalating costs for fans and venues strain Canadian live music industry: report

By Cassandra Szklarski -CP-An association representing the live music industry says budget-conscious concertgoers are getting pickier about which shows they go to and spending less money when they get there, posing “a worrisome trend” for an industry facing economic uncertainties and razor-thin margins. The Canadian Live Music Association released an economic report Thursday that touted $10.92 billion in contributions to gross domestic product in 2023, but also noted fan budgets are being squeezed by escalating ticket prices for top-tier acts, leaving them with less money to also see mid-range or smaller events. On top of that, the “Hear and Now Survey” found younger audiences drink less alcohol, putting a dent in what has traditionally been a steady revenue stream for venues, and that people are more frequently buying tickets last-minute,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice