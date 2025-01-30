Ford inks agreement with First Nation to support roads to Ring of Fire

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced an agreement Tuesday worth more than $20 million to help prepare a remote northern Ontario First Nation for possible mining development in the future. Aroland First Nation, 345 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, is located near the “gateway to the Ring of Fire” mining region, the provincial government said in a press release. The Ring of Fire is a proposed mining area in Northern Ontario, spanning about 5,000 square kilometres. The region contains rich mineral deposits needed for Ontario’s ambitions for a complete electric vehicle supply chain. However, the Ring of Fire also sits on carbon-intensive muskeg, which could release two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide if it is developed, or the equivalent of annual…



