Remote Ontario community breaks free from diesel dependency

January 30, 2025 24 views

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A northern Ontario First Nation is celebrating the connection to the province’s power grid today after an ambitious transmission line through the North extended its reach. Poplar Hill First Nation, 570 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, is a remote, fly-in community, save for the brief ice road season. Until this week, most of the nation was powered by diesel, a high-emitting fuel dangerous for the climate and human health. Now, it will become the 13th First Nation in the area to be connected to a local grid. Once finished, Wataynikaneyap Power is set to power 16 First Nations that have a 51 per cent stake in the transmission company. The line is a nearly two-decade-old initiative that will move remote northern Indigenous communities…

