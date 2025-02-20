National News
First Nations, Holt Liberals on verge of new tax deals

February 20, 2025

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner First Nations in New Brunswick are close to cutting new tax-sharing deals with the Holt Liberal government, but the large title claims in the courts for all the province’s territory could still take years, if not decades, to resolve. Unlike the previous Progressive Conservative government which cancelled the decades-old tax agreements and mounted a spirited legal defence against the Wolastoqey Nation’s Aboriginal title claim, the Liberals are trying to see eye-to-eye with Indigenous leaders. Meghan Cumby, a provincial spokesperson, said government officials have been meeting separately with both the Wolastoqey and Mi’gmaq nations to discuss new tax agreements. “These negotiations are proceeding with a government-to-government lens, and we are committed to that approach,” she wrote in an email. “It is…

