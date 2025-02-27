National News
In apology to Inuit, minister calls relocations decades ago a ‘failure’

February 27, 2025 28 views

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree apologized Thursday afternoon on behalf of the federal government for its role in the Dundas Harbour relocations between 1934 and 1948, saying it is “long overdue.” “The Government of Canada deeply regrets the decisions that led to your relocations and the suffering that resulted from them. We recognize and acknowledge the profound harm done to your families, your communities, and your way of life,” Anandasangaree said to those gathered in Arctic Bay. “For taking you from your homes and families, for the hardships you endured, for the displacement and ruptures of kinships with the nuna [land], and for the promises that were broken, we offer our sincerest apology. We are sorry.” The relocations were part of Canada’s strategy to maintain a national…

