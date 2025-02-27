Human rights museum removes Buffy Sainte-Marie from exhibit

By Steve Lambert -CP-The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has removed singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie from an exhibit because of questions about her First Nations identity. The musician and activist was among more than a dozen people featured in an exhibit at the Winnipeg museum titled “human rights defenders” until December. A museum official says the move was made following a CBC report that said Sainte-Marie has a birth certificate from Massachusetts and that family members in the U.S. indicated she doesn’t have Indigenous heritage. Matthew Cutler, the museum’s vice-president of exhibitions says that after the report there were extensive consultations with Indigenous communities and advisers. Sainte-Marie has said the report contained mistakes and omissions and that she has never lied about her identity. Sainte-Marie’s Order of Canada appointment was terminated…
