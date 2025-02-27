National News
Arctic territories unite against U.S. annexation threats

February 27, 2025 35 views

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer For Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about a possible takeover of Canada feel personal. Akeeagok sees them as a direct threat to the hard-fought sovereignty of the northern territory. His family was directly involved in the forced relocations of the 1950s, in which Inuit were taken from their communities and shipped to Resolute Bay and Grise Ford, “really as human flagpoles,” to claim Canada’s sovereignty, Akeeagok explains. “When I look back at my own history with my own family, and there are many families that are impacted that really have paid a heavy price in terms of asserting Canada’s sovereignty over the North, and so, it’s very personal,” Akeeagok said in an interview with Canada’s…

