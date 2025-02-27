Bronze statue of women’s rights pioneer cut off at ankles, stolen from Edmonton park

EDMONTON-A life-sized bronze statue of Canadian women’s rights pioneer Emily Murphy who said Indigenous people have noplace in the future, has been stolen from a city park. David Turnbull of the Edmonton Arts Council said Thursday only the shoes remain of the statue. He said it appears the statue was sliced off near the ankles with a power tool earlier this week. A plaque glued to the stone platform it stood on is also missing. Edmonton police are investigating. Murphy was Alberta’s first female judge and one of the so-called Famous Five women behind the 1929 Persons Case. The case successfully challenged laws that prevented women from being appointed to the Senate because they were not considered legal “persons.” Turnbull said Murphy was also controversial figure as she also had…



