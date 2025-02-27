Iqaluit recovery centre road named Akausigiarvik Road

By Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Akausigiarvik Road, which means “to feel better road,” will be the name of the street that leads to Aqqusariaq, Nunavut’s new addictions recovery centre which is under construction in Iqaluit. City councillors voted in favour of the name Tuesday night. The city’s planning department proposed it after consulting elders. “By selecting a name that resonates with the centre’s purpose, it strengthens a sense of unity and intention behind both the road and the recovery centre,” said Maiya Twerdin, the city’s planning clerk, in a presentation to council. “The decision to have an Inuktitut street name is a clear demonstration of the city’s commitment to preserving and promoting Inuktitut, particularly in spaces that will be a positive healing space for Nunavummiut.” The…



