Premier Moe says pipelines that would cross Saskatchewan considered ‘pre-approved’

By Jeremy Simes Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan wants pipelines built and is encouraging other provinces and the federal government to get behind the cause. Moe says on social media that all pipeline projects that cross his province would be considered “pre-approved.” He says he supports pipelines that go across the country and into the United States. His office says federal regulations and politics have hindered development and that the energy industry requires certainty. Pipelines that cross provincial boundaries or the Canada-U.S. border are reviewed by the Canada Energy Regulator and approved by the federal government. Ottawa also has a legal duty to consult Indigenous groups whose treaty rights may be affected by projects. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025. …



