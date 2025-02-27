National News
ticker

Premier Moe says pipelines that would cross Saskatchewan considered ‘pre-approved’

February 27, 2025 32 views

By Jeremy Simes Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan wants pipelines built and is encouraging other provinces and the federal government to get behind the cause. Moe says on social media that all pipeline projects that cross his province would be considered “pre-approved.” He says he supports pipelines that go across the country and into the United States. His office says federal regulations and politics have hindered development and that the energy industry requires certainty. Pipelines that cross provincial boundaries or the Canada-U.S. border are reviewed by the Canada Energy Regulator and approved by the federal government. Ottawa also has a legal duty to consult Indigenous groups whose treaty rights may be affected by projects. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.  …

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Human rights museum removes Buffy Sainte-Marie from exhibit

February 27, 2025 6

By Steve Lambert -CP-The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has removed singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie from an…

Read more
National News

Arctic territories unite against U.S. annexation threats

February 27, 2025 7

By Matteo Cimellaro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer For Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, comments…

Read more