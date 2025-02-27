Two-time JUNO Award-winning Oji-Cree artist Aysanabee playing the Savoy Theatre

By Meghan Dewar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Glace Bay will have the opportunity to listen to the musical creations of two-time JUNO award-winning Oji-Cree artist Aysanabee at the Savoy Theatre on March 12th. The Indigenous artist will be stopping in during his first-ever Canadian headlining tour, ‘Now and Then.’ Aysanabee is an alternative indie artist who is a member of the Sucker Clan from the Sandy Lake First Nation in Northwestern Ontario. He is currently based out of Toronto and creates music under his mother’s maiden name. In March 2024, he made history and became the first Indigenous artist to win JUNO Awards for Alternative Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for his EP ‘Here and Now,’ released in 2023. The show will take…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice