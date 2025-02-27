National News
ticker

Two-time JUNO Award-winning Oji-Cree artist Aysanabee playing the Savoy Theatre

February 27, 2025 39 views

By Meghan Dewar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Glace Bay will have the opportunity to listen to the musical creations of two-time JUNO award-winning Oji-Cree artist Aysanabee at the Savoy Theatre on March 12th. The Indigenous artist will be stopping in during his first-ever Canadian headlining tour, ‘Now and Then.’ Aysanabee is an alternative indie artist who is a member of the Sucker Clan from the Sandy Lake First Nation in Northwestern Ontario. He is currently based out of Toronto and creates music under his mother’s maiden name. In March 2024, he made history and became the first Indigenous artist to win JUNO Awards for Alternative Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year for his EP ‘Here and Now,’ released in 2023. The show will take…

