Nova Scotia identifies five areas for development of offshore wind

-CP-The Nova Scotia government has identified five areas that it deems suitable for the development of offshore wind farms. The government issued a statement Friday saying the next step is seeking input from Nova Scotians before official designations are granted, a process that will wrap up April 14. “Canada, with the world’s longest coastline, a stable regulatory environment and decades of experience in offshore energy development, is well-positioned to enter the $1-trillion global offshore wind market,” the provincial government said in a discussion paper released Friday. “Nova Scotia’s offshore is particularly promising, with strong winds and favourable underwater conditions — including water depth and geology — to support offshore wind energy projects.” The province’s goal is to issue licences for up to five gigawatts of electric offshore wind energy by…