Carney says his government starts in a moment of crisis in Canada-U.S. relations

March 14, 2025 22 views

By Sarah Ritchie and Catherine Morrison Mark Carney was sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Friday morning, along with a leaner Liberal cabinet that he said is focused on “meeting the moment” and facing down the threat posed by U.S. President Donald Trump. In his first press conference as prime minister, Carney said his government will concentrate on growing the economy, making life more affordable and making the country more secure. “One of the top issues, of course, is the crisis with respect to the United States, and the opportunity with respect to trade diversification,” he said. He said keeping together the core team of ministers who have been dealing with Trump’s tariff threats was very important. François-Philippe Champagne has been named…

