As federal election campaign kicks off Sunday, Carney to seek seat in Nepean

March 25, 2025 60 views

By Nick Murray -CP-When the federal election campaign kicks off Sunday, Mark Carney will be seeking a seat as a Liberal MP in the House of Commons to represent the Ottawa riding of Nepean. The Liberal party confirmed the move on social media late Saturday. Carney is expected to visit Rideau Hall on Sunday to ask Gov. Gen Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament and hold a spring federal election. Voters will cast their ballots on April 28, according to a Liberal source with knowledge of the plan. The Nepean riding has been held by Liberal MP Chandra Arya for the last decade, but the party recently revoked his nomination. Carney will be running in a riding adjacent to his main rival, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, who is seeking re-election…

