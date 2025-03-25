Canada says it will fund Jordan’s Principle for First Nations kids through 2026

By Joe Bongiorno -CP-Ottawa says it will continue to fund Jordan’s Principle to support First Nations children through 2026 as some First Nations chiefs decry what they call cutbacks in services. Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu announced the extension in a press release Saturday, about 24 hours before a federal election campaign is expected to kick off. The principle is intended to assure that Indigenous children can access government-funded health, social or educational services regardless of where they live and without seeing their cases bogged down in jurisdictional disputes. No specific spending amounts were provided in the latest announcement, but Hajdu said the government has poured $8.8 billion into the principle since it was established in 2016. “More than 8.9 million products, services, and supports have been approved since 2016…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice