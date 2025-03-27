Six Nations Fire department upgrades equipment

Local News
The Six Nations Fire Department will soon have its own oxygen tank refill station. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved funding reallocations at its General Finance meeting on March 17 to allow the fire department to purchase an SCBA (self contained breathing apparatus) refill station. The Community Committee recommended SNEC approve the request to reallocate $48,310 from the 2024-2025 Minor Capital budget in addition to the fire department’s $11,686 budget for equipment purchases to purchase the SCBA refill machine at a cost of $60,000. An SCBA provides a continuous supply of clean air to fire fighters, enabling them to safely perform their duties in hazardous environments….

