Six Nations Elected Council to receive $10 million from Indigenous Services Canada for various departments and projects

Six Nations Elected Council accepted funding agreements for this fiscal year and for the upcoming fiscal year. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to receive funding amendments for 2024-2025 and program start-up funds for 2025-2026 from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) at its General Finance meeting on March 17, but some councillors didn’t understand where the funds were going. SNEC agreed to a five-year comprehensive funding agreement with ISC and funding amendments for this month totaling more than $10 million for 2024-2025 and about $1 million for 2025-2026. Jennifer Court, Acting CEO Director of Finance presented SNEC with amendments bringing additional funding for the LESP Targeted Lands – Costs for Addition to Reserve with $81,450; Indigenous Early Learning – programs and Services with $3,713,762, Indigenous Early Learning Governance with…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice