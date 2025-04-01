Entering ‘exciting professional development’

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Jason Rasevych is changing the narrative for First Nations. Well known as a negotiator, business advisor, Indigenous business ambassador and entrepreneur, Rasevych has now become a top scholar. President and founder of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA), Rasevych is one of 52 Canadians who have been accepted into the competitive seventh cohort of the Harvard Business School executive education certificate program. The Leading People and Investing to Build Sustainable Communities program was delivered in partnership with the Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of Canada at Harvard University in Boston, Mass., last week. Rasevych said he is “grateful and humbled” to be selected as one of the Indigenous leaders for the Harvard program, which he called “prestigious.” He said the timing of it is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice