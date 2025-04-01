National News
ticker

Aukkauti, a Nunavik story made whole again

April 1, 2025 48 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Aukkauti holds his friend’s dead son in his arms and looks out into the packed crowd in Satuumivik gymnasium, with elders sitting in the front row. He’s the lead character in the namesake play Aukkauti, an adaptation of a story told across multiple generations in Nunavik. Aukkauti premièred Thursday at the Puvirnituq Snow Festival, a production of Aaqsiiq Inuit Theatre. “What was important for me was to show the authenticity of the events,” the play’s author Lisa Koperqualuk said in an interview. She has been working on bringing Aukkauti’s story to life for the past seven years. The story is a tragic one, and it’s true. Aukkauti made the fatal mistake in 1899 of shooting his friend’s son, which led to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba chiefs call for search of Winnipeg landfill for Tanya Nepinak

April 1, 2025 66

By Brittany Hobson -CP-First Nations leaders in Manitoba say the search of a Winnipeg landfill for…

Read more
National News

Gitanyow chiefs tell B.C. court LNG project threatens salmon rights

April 1, 2025 72

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A proposed northern British Columbia liquified…

Read more