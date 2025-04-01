Aukkauti, a Nunavik story made whole again

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Aukkauti holds his friend’s dead son in his arms and looks out into the packed crowd in Satuumivik gymnasium, with elders sitting in the front row. He’s the lead character in the namesake play Aukkauti, an adaptation of a story told across multiple generations in Nunavik. Aukkauti premièred Thursday at the Puvirnituq Snow Festival, a production of Aaqsiiq Inuit Theatre. “What was important for me was to show the authenticity of the events,” the play’s author Lisa Koperqualuk said in an interview. She has been working on bringing Aukkauti’s story to life for the past seven years. The story is a tragic one, and it’s true. Aukkauti made the fatal mistake in 1899 of shooting his friend’s son, which led to…
