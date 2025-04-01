Nunavik Police Service aims to relaunch cadet program

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavik Police Service is reviving its cadet program with hopes to increase its Inuit staff. The program will recruit 18-year-old Inuit to accompany officers in activities such as prevention work, bike rallies and school presentations, said Nunavik Police Service Chief Jean-Pierre Larose in a French interview from his Kuujjuaq office. After a summer or two as a cadet, they can decide if they would like to enter the Royal Canadian Mounted Police program that Nunavik police have been using to recruit other officers. The six-month program, offered in Regina, trains a police officer from scratch. After graduating, they can be hired to enter Nunavik’s police service. “I must admit, there is a lot of work to do,” Larose said of his team’s need…



