Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma PPC candidate says party most aligned with Trump

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Harry Jaaskelainen has launched his campaign for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) in the newly formed Sault Ste. Marie-Algoma riding. Jaaskelainen previously ran in the former Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing riding, where he said PPC support tripled between the 2019 and 2021 elections. This year, he hopes to double their share of the vote, which stood at five per cent in the last election. Originally, Arnold Heino was expected to run for the PPC, as he did in the recent provincial election, but withdrew for personal reasons. “I was in the wings waiting if I was needed,” said Jaaskelainen. The PPC was founded by Maxime Bernier, a former member of the Conservative Party. Jaaskelainen said the Conservative Party is no longer conservative, in…



