Former Sheshatshiu drug dealer says employment, resources needed to help those struggling

April 1, 2025 68 views

By Heidi Atter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mental health workers are clearing land for a traditional Innu camp as a safe place for people to detox from the effects of alcohol and drugs as parents and leaders from Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation continue fighting the drug crisis ravaging their community. Amid the preparations, a woman who once sold drugs in the community says more employment resources and attainable training are needed to help people stop dealing and turn to meaningful work instead. On March 24 a group of community members held a meeting where about 60 Innu, including members of the local band council and the Innu Nation, discussed what organizers are calling a crisis. The following day the group met with RCMP representatives, then went door-to-door to speak with…

