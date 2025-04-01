Manitoba chiefs call for search of Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill for Tanya Nepinak

By Brittany Hobson The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a potential search of a Winnipeg landfill for the victim of a serial killer must include recovery efforts for another First Nations woman who went missing more than a decade ago. Tanya Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg in September 2011. Police believe her body was dumped in a garbage bin and taken to the city-run Brady Road landfill. Officers searched a small portion of the landfill for Nepinak in 2012 but were unsuccessful in recovering her remains and called off the search after a week. The Manitoba government has committed to searching Brady Road for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose, one of the four First Nations women Jeremy Skibicki has been convicted of killing. Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief…



