Costs will decide if Six Nations rebuilds or repairs its former health centre shut down by mold

Six Nations Gane’ Yohs Health Centre remains closed after mold infestation a year ago (Photos by Jim C. Powless) By Lynda Powless Editor OHSWEKEN, ON –Whether Six Nations gets a newly rebuilt federally funded health centre will depend on costs to either rebuild or remediate the former Gane’ Yohs Health Centre shut down last April when mold was found in the building. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) communications coordinator Caitlin Court sent out an update Monday March 31, that said SNEC has directors and an executive team working with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) representatives to address the mold found at Gane’ Yohs Health Centre a year ago. The community notice, sent out by the communication’s coordinator, said Six Nations of the Grand River (SNGR) wanted to remind the community not all…



