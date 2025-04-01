National News
ticker

Investors swap suits for boots in land restoration success

April 1, 2025 63 views

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A group of investors traded their suits for boots to survey an area in southern Ontario where they listened closely to Indigenous communities and researchers about ways to repair the land. They were gathered in Ontario’s Carolinian Zone, a highly populated stretch of land between Toronto and Windsor, where the ecosystem has been seriously damaged by high levels of development. The money-holders were interested in setting up a so-called “conservation impact bond” in partnership with Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, whose members would be paid to repair the habitat. Beneficiaries of the improved lands — which could include local governments or insurance companies — would repay investors and ensure a fair profit. As a crucial first step, Diane-Laure Arjalies,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba chiefs call for search of Winnipeg landfill for Tanya Nepinak

April 1, 2025 66

By Brittany Hobson -CP-First Nations leaders in Manitoba say the search of a Winnipeg landfill for…

Read more
National News

Gitanyow chiefs tell B.C. court LNG project threatens salmon rights

April 1, 2025 73

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A proposed northern British Columbia liquified…

Read more