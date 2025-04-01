Gitanyow chiefs tell B.C. court LNG project threatens salmon rights

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer A proposed northern British Columbia liquified natural gas project threatens vital salmon habitat, and Gitanyow cultural practices and economic opportunities, the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs argued recently in court. In a February hearing, following a petition filed in October, they told a B.C. Supreme Court Justice that the provincial government’s decision to exclude Gitanyow from consultations on the building of the LNG project violates their rights. The chiefs are seeking to overturn a decision by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office that didn’t include the Gitanyow in discussions about the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project which would see a terminal built at the mouth of the Nass River. This is critical salmon habitat for Chinook salmon, a species already at risk. An…



