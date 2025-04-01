National News
Manitoba chiefs call for search of Winnipeg landfill for Tanya Nepinak

By Brittany Hobson -CP-First Nations leaders in Manitoba say the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the victim of a serial killer must include recovery efforts for another First Nations woman who went missing more than a decade ago. Tanya Nepinak was last seen in Winnipeg in September 2011 and police believe her body was dumped in a garbage bin and taken to the Brady Road landfill. “We need to bring Tanya home,” said Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Kyra Wilson in a statement Tuesday. “We need all levels of government and the Winnipeg Police Service to come together to discuss a plan to bring Tanya Nepinak home.” Police searched a small portion of the landfill for Nepinak in 2012 but were unsuccessful in recovering her remains and called…

