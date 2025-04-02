National News
Dehcho Grand Chief wants Ottawa to speed up land talks

April 2, 2025 43 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Dehcho Grand Chief Herb Norwegian is calling on the federal government to speed up the Dehcho Process by increasing the frequency and duration of negotiations. Negotiations with Canada are suspended until a new federal government is sworn in and establishes a mandate following this month’s election. The Dehcho First Nations, or DFN, says federal negotiators have indicated that once talks resume, they will continue their previous schedule of meeting for three days every six weeks. “Canada’s policy is slowing talks down to a snail’s pace,” Grand Chief Norwegian was quoted as saying in a press release. “The new government should get serious about finishing an AIP” – agreement in principle – “within a year.” The Dehcho Process is the name given…

