National News
ticker

Unsolved violent crimes in Native American communities to get more attention with FBI surge

April 2, 2025 42 views

By Susan Montoya Bryan ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI is sending extra agents, analysts and other personnel to field offices in 10 states over the next six months to help investigate unsolved violent crimes in Indian Country, marking a continuation of efforts by the federal government to address high rates of violence affecting Native American communities. The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that the temporary duty assignments began immediately and will rotate every 90 days in field offices that include Albuquerque, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Mississippi. The FBI will be working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, tribal authorities and federal prosecutors in each of the states. “Crime rates in American Indian and Alaska Native…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Tanya Talaga, Jane Philpott among finalists for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize Slugline: Books-Shaughnessy-Cohen-Prize

April 2, 2025 35

-CP-Journalist Tanya Talaga and former health minister Jane Philpott are among the authors shortlisted for this…

Read more
National News

‘Can’t imagine Alaska without Canada’: Resolution would affirm Canadian sovereignty

April 2, 2025 38

By Fakiha Baig America’s 49th state is showing support for the country that U.S. President Donald…

Read more