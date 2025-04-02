National News
Local fighters set to debut at Rumble in the Cage 69 in Alberta

April 2, 2025 41 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —Northern Combat Club’s Clint Parker is “really excited” for the debut of three of his fighters in a mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Timber Bigfoot, Aiden Hoffmeyer, and Marc Schaefer will test their skills at Rumble in the Cage 69, slated for April 5th in Lethbridge, Alberta. The regional event in Southern Alberta was founded by MMA competitor Lee Mein back in 2000 and has featured top veterans in the sport – including Mein’s son, Jordan – in fights before they headed to sport’s top promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). All three fighters have extensive experience in Parker’s Northern Combat Invitational (NCI), and Schaefer recently won gold at a grappling competition in Edmonton. “I’m basically bringing down a…

