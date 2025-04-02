KDFN marks 20 years since signing of final and self-government agreements

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Chief Sean Uyenets’echᶖa Smith held a copy of Together Today For Our Children Tomorrow as he spoke to an audience assembled at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on March 29, 2025. The small orange book is the same document Elijah Smith and a delegation of Yukon First Nations leaders presented to Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in 1973. That document laid out a vision, Smith told the News. “It was a vision based on the dreams and aspirations of First Nation people in the Yukon, but as well as our individual nations, you know, that we came from and how to kind of create those opportunities for their children, for citizens, but their children and their grandchildren and for each and…
