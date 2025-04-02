Tanya Talaga, Jane Philpott among finalists for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize Slugline: Books-Shaughnessy-Cohen-Prize

-CP-Journalist Tanya Talaga and former health minister Jane Philpott are among the authors shortlisted for this year’s Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing. The Writers’ Trust of Canada announced the finalists on Wednesday, while the winner will be named at the annual Politics and the Pen gala in Ottawa in September. Talaga, who previously won the prize in 2018, made the list for “The Knowing,” which jurors describe as “a searing new perspective on how this country’s most fundamental institutions are weaponized against Indigenous communities.” Philpott, meanwhile, is shortlisted for “Health for All: A Doctor’s Prescription for a Healthier Canada,” which the jury praises for its helpful description of the “overwhelmingly complex health-care issues at stake.” Two books about Canada’s prime ministers are in the running, including journalist Stephen Maher’s…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice