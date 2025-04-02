‘Can’t imagine Alaska without Canada’: Resolution would affirm Canadian sovereignty

By Fakiha Baig America’s 49th state is showing support for the country that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to make its 51st. Republican Rep. Chuck Kopp of Alaska, which shares a border with the Yukon and is separated from the contiguous U.S. by Canada, says the state doesn’t support the president’s trade war and annexation bid against Canada. He has proposed a joint resolution in the state legislature that would affirm Canada’s sovereignty and recognize the enduring, centuries-old ties between Alaska and Canada. “This resolution, more than anything, is to present a unified voice of restoration and reconciliation among old allies and friends at a time when trade restrictions have jeopardized and challenged that relationship,” Kopp said in testimony this week before the Alaska senate resources committee. “The trust and…
Related Posts
Tanya Talaga, Jane Philpott among finalists for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize Slugline: Books-Shaughnessy-Cohen-Prize
April 2, 2025 34
-CP-Journalist Tanya Talaga and former health minister Jane Philpott are among the authors shortlisted for this…
New CEO on the job at Matawa First Nations Management
April 2, 2025 34
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY – Matawa First Nations Management, an agency…