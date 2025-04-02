New CEO on the job at Matawa First Nations Management

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THUNDER BAY – Matawa First Nations Management, an agency serving nine Anishinaabe communities in northern Ontario, has a new chief executive officer. Sharon Nate, an Eabamatoong First Nation member and Lakehead University education alumna, started in her new position Tuesday. She replaces David Paul Achneepineskum, who has opted for semi-retirement after 25 years as CEO. “I’d like to acknowledge David Paul and the legacy that he’s leaving behind here,” Nate said Tuesday in a Zoom interview from her office on Court Street S. “They are certainly big shoes to fill, and I’m looking forward to carrying on what was started and looking forward to starting new beginnings as well.” Nate brings over 20 years of experience in education, leadership, teaching and advocacy for…



