Chief of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations glad to see bear hunt measures in place

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chief Barb Joe of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations said she’s happy to see the Yukon government ban grizzly hunting in proximity to the traditional village of Klukshu. The ban was announced on March 31 alongside other changes to territorial hunting and fishing regulations. For the 2025-26 hunting season, hunters will not be able to kill grizzlies within 100 metres of the Haines Road corridor from Gribbles Gulch to Unnamed Creek No. 1. Previous restrictions on hunting were already in place on the west side of the road, as it falls within the boundaries of Kluane National Park (hunting is generally banned in national parks). Now, the prohibition will also apply to the east side of the road, where grizzly hunting was previously…
Related Posts
Six Nations Police charge woman with impaired driving
April 8, 2025 199
OHSWEKEN, ON- An Ohsweken woman is facing impaired driving and child abandonment charges after Six Nation…
More than a department store: The long, complicated legacy behind Hudson’s Bay Company
April 8, 2025 227
By Heather Whiteside, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waterloo The bankruptcy of the Hudson’s…