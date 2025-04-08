National News
Six Nations Police charge woman with impaired driving

April 8, 2025 199 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- An Ohsweken woman is facing impaired driving and child abandonment charges after Six Nation Police (SNP) received a complaint of impaired driving Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 . SNP received an impaired driving complaint at about 10:04 p.m. Advising police of a vehicle in the area on Sixth Line and Tuscarora Road driving erratically. SNP said they were advised by the witness that the vehicle had pulled into a local business on Chiefswood Road. Upon arriving police were directed to the vehicle involved by the witness. Police spoke with the female driver and said signs of impairment were detected on the driver. Police said there was also a child in the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged a female from Ohsweken, Ontario with…

