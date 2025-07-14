National News
ticker

Fires force Manitoba to prep for evacuees, bring alert to jewel Saskatchewan park

July 14, 2025 136 views

By Steve Lambert Manitoba prepared Monday to find shelter for thousands more potential wildfire evacuees while in neighbouring Saskatchewan, out-of-control blazes shut down close to half of Prince Albert National Park, the province’s crown jewel summer destination. Manitoba officials said Monday about 1,300 fire refugees are staying at two congregate shelters in Winnipeg. Other shelters were set to open to provide space if necessary for 7,000 more. That includes 4,000 cot spaces at the city’s cavernous downtown RBC Convention Centre. “We do have additional sites that have been stood up and are on standby should they be required,” Christine Stevens, with the Manitoba Emergency Management Organization, told reporters Monday. “Because hotel space is very limited in Manitoba, we are asking people to stay with family and friends first if they…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAPS says it faces ‘unique hurdle’ in recruitment challenges

July 14, 2025 141

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service…

Read more
National News

Out-of-control wildfire in Cold Lake Air Weapons Range prompts restricted access

July 14, 2025 183

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Classified as LWF132, the wildfire is…

Read more