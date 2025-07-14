Out-of-control wildfire in Cold Lake Air Weapons Range prompts restricted access

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Classified as LWF132, the wildfire is now burning out-of-control and has grown to an estimated 1,210 hectares, according to Alberta Wildfire. It was spotted roughly 2 km west of Primrose Lake, and fire crews have been refilling water buckets from Marie Lake as suppression efforts continue. “There are 40 wildland firefighters from Alberta Wildfire responding to wildfire LWF132. They are supported by four helicopters who are dropping water on the fire with their buckets. Airtankers are also dropping retardant and water to slow the spread of the fire,” said Josee St-Onge, provincial information officer with Alberta Wildfire. While there is currently no threat to nearby communities, the situation remains volatile. “Strong winds are creating challenging conditions for firefighters, but fire…



