National News
ticker

NAPS says it faces ‘unique hurdle’ in recruitment challenges

July 14, 2025 141 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service says it is in a unique situation, as many police forces across Ontario say they’re struggling with recruitment. Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner announced a province-wide hiring campaign along with representatives from a number of policing agencies in the province earlier in July. Kerzner called the current situation a “crisis.” Nishnawbe Aski police became a fully legislated police service in December 2024, meaning it makes NAPS accountable under the same laws as municipal police services in Ontario, and gives it access to regular funding from the province. However, this follows just over 30 years of what the police service calls historic underfunding. “Signing into this act effectively more than doubled our frontline compliment to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Out-of-control wildfire in Cold Lake Air Weapons Range prompts restricted access

July 14, 2025 184

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Classified as LWF132, the wildfire is…

Read more
National News

Fires force Manitoba to prep for evacuees, bring alert to jewel Saskatchewan park

July 14, 2025 137

By Steve Lambert Manitoba prepared Monday to find shelter for thousands more potential wildfire evacuees while…

Read more