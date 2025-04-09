National News
As Canada is threatened, it’s urgent to revisit Indigenous sovereignty and nationhood

April 9, 2025 137 views

By Frank Deer, Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Manitoba Early in his second term as president of the United States, Donald Trump began making explicit threats about Canada becoming the 51st American state. In the midst of his absurd and at times disrespectful rhetoric that’s also included a proposal to acquire Greenland and the Gaza Strip, some have argued Trump’s interest in annexing Canada is an imperialistic impulse. As a Kanienʼkehá꞉ka educator concerned with Indigenous language education, civic education and reconciliation, I believe it’s important to explore how Canadians should think about Indigenous nationhood with Canada’s sovereignty under threat. I also believe a U.S. annexation of Canada would be devastating for Indigenous Peoples. Re-asserting Canadian nationhood amid threats Trump has stated that Canada can be annexed through economic force…

