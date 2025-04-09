In the rush for Canada’s critical minerals, Indigenous rights and sovereignty are being ignored

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet A First Nation chief in northwestern Ontario says political rhetoric about running roughshod over Indigenous consultation to fast-track mining and other extraction projects is emboldening an abusive approach to resource engagement. Onigaming Chief Jeff Copenace says his community “fundamentally opposes” a proposed gold mine and warns that the development “will be opposed at any cost necessary including peaceful protest and direct action.” In a March 22 email, Golden Rapture Mining president Richard Rivet sent an email to Onigaming First Nation leaders, informing them that Ontario officials would soon deliver the company’s “enviro-friendly exploration plan” for its Phillips Township Gold Property.Onigaming Chief Jeff Copenace said a number of representatives from the junior mining company had reached out over the month regarding exploration and…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice