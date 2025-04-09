National News
ticker

In the rush for Canada’s critical minerals, Indigenous rights and sovereignty are being ignored

April 9, 2025 107 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet A First Nation chief in northwestern Ontario says political rhetoric about running roughshod over Indigenous consultation to fast-track mining and other extraction projects is emboldening an abusive approach to resource engagement. Onigaming Chief Jeff Copenace says his community “fundamentally opposes” a proposed gold mine and warns that the development “will be opposed at any cost necessary including peaceful protest and direct action.” In a March 22 email, Golden Rapture Mining president Richard Rivet sent an email to Onigaming First Nation leaders, informing them that Ontario officials would soon deliver the company’s “enviro-friendly exploration plan” for its Phillips Township Gold Property.Onigaming Chief Jeff Copenace said a number of representatives from the junior mining company had reached out over the month regarding exploration and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police say coutnerfeit currency continues to circulate in city

April 9, 2025 101

  BRANTFORD,ONT-The Brantford Police have issued an additional advisory to Brantford businesses and residents after reports…

Read more
National News

Four-way battle for Nunavik’s riding in federal election

April 9, 2025 127

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A four-way race is shaping up in…

Read more