By Pearl Lorentzen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeside Leader Peace River School Division says it has around 30 per cent Indigenous students. Some may receive additional education support through individual Jordan’s Principle grants. However, in the fall of 2024 the division applied for a group grant to support 850 self-identified Indigenous students through a division-wide program. The grant process stalled, with rumblings of changes over the winter. On February 10, Indigenous Services Canada sent a 10-page document with clarifications on criteria. Administration looked at the criteria, says Jeff Thompson, PRSD superintendent. There were a few that would be very difficult for the division to meet, so within a few days of receiving the letter, the division pulled the application. “We’re disappointed for sure,” says Thompson, “because we were hopeful this…



