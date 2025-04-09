National News
ticker

SCAM ALERT: B.C. police warn of increase in scams targeting Indigenous businesses

April 9, 2025 84 views

PRINCE GEORGE B.C.-Mounties in Prince George, B.C., are warning about “a significant increase in high value” scams targeting Indigenous communities and businesses. They say fraudsters have swindled more than $3 million from North District communities over the past 15 months, and there is evidence to suggest such scams are happening across Canada. Police say the schemes are sophisticated and often involve scammers posing as victims, vendors, consultants, or contractors to gain access to business contacts and financial transaction records. The RCMP say it often includes creating fraudulent email accounts that closely resemble those of legitimate vendors or community organizations. They say the scammers then request or provide banking information updates, redirecting payments and asset transfers to accounts under their control. Police say they are “deeply concerned” about the financial and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police say coutnerfeit currency continues to circulate in city

April 9, 2025 100

  BRANTFORD,ONT-The Brantford Police have issued an additional advisory to Brantford businesses and residents after reports…

Read more
National News

Four-way battle for Nunavik’s riding in federal election

April 9, 2025 126

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A four-way race is shaping up in…

Read more