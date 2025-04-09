SCAM ALERT: B.C. police warn of increase in scams targeting Indigenous businesses

PRINCE GEORGE B.C.-Mounties in Prince George, B.C., are warning about “a significant increase in high value” scams targeting Indigenous communities and businesses. They say fraudsters have swindled more than $3 million from North District communities over the past 15 months, and there is evidence to suggest such scams are happening across Canada. Police say the schemes are sophisticated and often involve scammers posing as victims, vendors, consultants, or contractors to gain access to business contacts and financial transaction records. The RCMP say it often includes creating fraudulent email accounts that closely resemble those of legitimate vendors or community organizations. They say the scammers then request or provide banking information updates, redirecting payments and asset transfers to accounts under their control. Police say they are “deeply concerned” about the financial and…



