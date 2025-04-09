National News
University lifts ban on the singing of Newfoundland and Labrador’s official anthem

April 9, 2025 114 views

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Memorial University has lifted a ban on the singing of the “Ode to Newfoundland” at convocation ceremonies. The ban was imposed in 2022 as the university’s senate responded to complaints that the province’s official anthem omits Labrador, contains outdated language and does not reflect the “many communities” within the institution. At the time, then-university president Neil Bose said the decision was intended to “create safer and more welcoming spaces for all students.” The senate voted to reinstate the singing of the anthem late Tuesday after it was presented with a report from a committee that recommended the change following months of consultations. University president Jennifer Lokash issued a statement saying the song will be sung during convocation ceremonies scheduled for next month. She also issued an apology,…

