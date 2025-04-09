National News
Poilievre promises to ban bail, parole and house arrest for repeat serious offenders

April 9, 2025 173 views

By Anja Karadeglija Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre insisted Wednesday that his promised three-strikes law wouldn’t run afoul of the Constitution, after several justice experts said some of his crime policies are likely to get struck down by the courts. Poilievre was campaigning in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. where he repeated his promise that a government led by him would make those convicted three times of “serious” offences ineligible for bail, probation, parole or house arrest. Those offenders also would be sentenced to a minimum prison term of 10 years and could get a life sentence. They could not “be released until they have proven that they are no longer a danger to society,” he said. “Under my watch, the only way for repeat offenders to obtain their freedom will be…

