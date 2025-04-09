Dry saloon keeps going amid challenges

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Howl at the Moon, Thunder Bay’s first dry saloon and late-night coffee bar, is celebrating its second anniversary by thanking all the organizations and patrons that supported the establishment that is vital for so many people. “We’re still here,” said Jody Loos, founder and owner of the dry bar. He said its success is because of organizations like Big Trout Lake First Nation, which has partnered with Loos by establishing a house tab at the coffee bar for its off-reserve members. Loos hopes the initiative will be inspirational for other First Nations to follow suit. Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, which is Ojibwa-Cree for Big Trout First Nation, developed the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Kikenjigewen Onaakonikewin (KIDO) KI Family Law to take over child and family…



